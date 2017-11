Written by scoopsnews on November 17, 2017 – 5:18 am -

Please Pray:

This is Jerry with The Chordsmen. Please pray for Harold. He is in GHS with a heart attack. Doing Heart Cath now. Deb and I headed from Charleston. Thank you

Please join us in prayer for Harold.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest



Related

Comments Off on Prayers Needed For The Chordsmen Quartet

Tags: Southern Gospel News Posted in announcements