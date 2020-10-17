Prayers Requested for Michael Davis

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on October 17, 2020 – 11:38 am -

Michael Davis (President/Owner) of The Dominion Agency has been admitted to Mission Hospital in Asheville, NC, after being taken via ambulance. He is currently in the Pulmonary Unit.

After testing positive for COVID-19 the week of October 5th, 2020, he was seemingly on the mend and regaining his strength. However, he began experiencing shortness of breath. After consulting with his physician, he was instructed to go directly to the hospital. He is being treated for both COVID-19 and double pneumonia.

Michael said, “I am receiving incredible care and so grateful for these amazing caretakers. They are administering the newest prescriptions and following protocols that provide the greatest results.”

Please keep Michael, Martha and their family in your prayers. During this pandemic, it is quite difficult not being together. As Michael heals, the qualified staff at The Dominion Agency remains readily available to handle your booking needs.

The Dominion Agency P.O. Box 1277 Waynesville, NC 28786 828-454-5900

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest



Related