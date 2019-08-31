Prayers requested for mother of Rusty and Chris Golden

Written by Staff on August 31, 2019 – 11:31 am -

Rusty and Chris Golden, both singer/songwriters and active in the Christian music industry, have requested prayer for their mother, Frogene Normand.

Chris posted the following on Facebook earlier today:

URGENT PRAYERS NEEDED!

Our dear mother was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer a few days ago and after weeks of pain, sickness, and suffering, she is trying to gain strength enough to make the trip from south Alabama to Nashville today. Brother Rusty is with her and will be taking her straight to the hospital. We have an appointment with the team at Vanderbilt next week for consultation about the next steps and a treatment plan. Please join our family in praying for strength, guidance and direction, wisdom, and healing if it be His Will.

Chris, Rusty, and their brother Craig, are sons of Frogene Normand and William Lee Golden of the Oak Ridge Boys.

For more information please follow Chris Golden on Facebook HERE.

