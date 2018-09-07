Prayers requested for the family of Bill Shaw

Written by Staff on September 7, 2018 – 10:05 am -

Gerald Williams and Bill Shaw

Bill Shaw, gospel music artist and legendary tenor singer for the Blackwood Brothers has passed away. More recently, Shaw appeared at the Grand Ole Gospel Reunion.

Bill Shaw with the Blackwood Brothers

The Blackwood brothers posted this morning on facebook:

Bill Shaw, long-time tenor for the Blackwood Brothers Quartet passed away this morning.Please pray for his children and their families. Further details will be posted as they become available.

Houston

Paul Belcher posted: Back stage in Houston TX with The Blackwood Brothers of 1954. We put this package together and went to 4 cities. John Hall ,James Blackwood , Bill Shaw, Jackie Marshall and Cecil Blackwood. Great memories !!!!

 

Enjoy this song by the Blackwood Brothers featuring the late Bill Shaw:

 


