Prayers for Yvonne Dodrill and Family

From Yvonne(The Dodrill Family)
I had the honor of sitting at my mom’s beside as she crossed the finish line at 10:36 this morning. She was surrounded by most of her family and some very close friends. We sang, and laughed, and cried; it was exactly as she would’ve wanted it to be! She died as she lived- with grace! The Peace that passes all understanding permeated the room during the whole process! WOW! How do people died without the Promise of Heaven?!? Mom, I WILL see you again. Look for me! I love you!
Last night we prayed for her miracle, today she received it!
