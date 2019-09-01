Praying for those in the path of Dorian

Written by Staff on September 1, 2019 – 11:49 am -

As Hurricane Dorian hits the Bahamas with the force of Category Five winds, we want our friends in the path of the storm to know we are praying for safety and protection of all.

News sources are saying the impact will also be felt across Florida, throughout the eastern seaboard as well as significantly west of the coastline.

We pray for all those affected by this storm that God’s divine protection will be your fortress and peace.

From all of us at SGNScoops.

