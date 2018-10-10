Praying for those in the path of Hurricane Michael

Written by Staff on October 10, 2018 – 11:33 am -

Hurricane Michael has made landfall in Florida and SGNScoops is praying for those who are in its path.

The Weather Channel recently posted:

Hurricane Michael made landfall as a catastrophic, unprecedented Category 4 storm on the Florida Panhandle with a life-threatening storm surge and over 100 mph winds possible not just near the coast, but also inland that could leave some areas without power for over a week.

Michael made landfall near Mexico Beach, Florida, around 12:30 p.m. CDT with maximum sustained winds of 155 mph and a minimum pressure of 919 millibars.

For a full report go here

SGNScoops encourages our readers to pray for the protection of all those in the path of this storm.

