Pre-Order Two Summer Gospel Releases From Crossroads

Arden, NC. – Two summer releases from Horizon & Sonlite Records‘ outstanding gospel artists are now available for pre-order. One Day In The Past by the Down East Boys and Run To The Light by Soul’d Out Quartet will both be released August 24.

With songs about praising the Lord and preaching the good news, the Down East Boys’ One Day In The Past from Sonlite Records reminds followers of Christ to get back to basics — remember what God has done and can do for you, give Him glory, and tell others His story.

The message is built on tradition, a theme carried through the album. The first single, “Beat Up Bible,” which is already hitting the national charts, is a rich, heartfelt rendition of the popular Little Big Town song that paints the picture of a “worn out and torn up” book used by generations to teach the value of prayer and unwavering trust in God. The album closes with “Beautiful Valley,” a new recording of the Down East Boys’ chart topping song from 1989 that has all the elements of a great gospel song: a classic country sound and notes of faith and perseverance.

Soul’d Out Quartet’s goal has always been to create inspirational gospel music that resonates with a wide audience. On Run To The Light from Horizon Records, they do that with thoughtful writing, strong vocals and a progressive sound.

“For a long time, my heart has really been to create a bridge for the generational gap that exists in Christian music,” says Matt Rankin, the group’s founder and baritone singer. “I strongly believe this is Soul’d Out’s best showing for that effort thus far!”

The first single will be “The Return,” a thoughtful reminder to prepare oneself for the day Jesus returns to Earth and spread the news before He comes.

Pre-order the Down East Boys’ One Day In The Past HERE and Soul’d Out Quartet’s Run To The Light HERE.

