Presidential Prayer Team to Host Largest Virtual Prayer Event in US History

The Presidential Prayer Team to Host the Largest Virtual Prayer Event in US History on the 2020 National Day of Prayer

Americans can sign-up now to join this historic, nationwide event on May 7

The Presidential Prayer Team

May 4, 2020

PHOENIX, May 4, 2020 /Christian Newswire/ — The Presidential Prayer Team, the national, nonpartisan prayer ministry for America and its leaders, announced today that it will host the largest virtual prayer event in the nation’s history on the National Day of Prayer on May 7, 2020. The event will allow participants to unite online, pray together for the leadership of our country and be part of the largest collective prayer event in US history.

The National Day of Prayer is an annual observance that seeks to encourage and emphasize prayer among people of all faiths, regardless of current issues and positions. This year’s theme is “Pray God’s Glory Across the Earth” based on Habakkuk 2:14, which proclaims, “For the earth will be filled with the knowledge of the glory of the Lord as the waters cover the sea.”

With less than one week until the National Day of Prayer, praying Americans are signing up to intercede for America’s leaders as well as the health and well-being of fellow Americans as our nation continues to navigate the coronavirus pandemic. This year’s event includes online personal prayer rooms with multiple streams of real-time information and resources, such as an interactive prayer list of the top national leadership, a 10-minute audio prayer guide, the ability to join, invite and participate in praying with small groups and more.

To join the free, virtual prayer event, Americans of all faiths can visit www.pray.team to sign-up for a specific time to lift the country up in prayer and access additional prayer resources. The site also allows visitors to opt-in to receive daily e-mail prayer reminders and access the many unique products developed by The Presidential Prayer Team to engage more Americans in daily prayer at a deep level, even after the National Day of Prayer’s conclusion.

“As we continue to face the unique challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic, millions of Americans are unable to gather in their churches, temples, synagogues, mosques, and other houses of worship,” said Jim Bolthouse, President of The Presidential Prayer Team. “The ability to bring praying Americans together virtually on the National Day of Prayer has never been more important. We must continue to pray for the nation, for healthcare workers, for first responders and – as strongly as ever – for President Trump and the White House Coronavirus Task Force during this time of great need.”

About The Presidential Prayer Team

Founded in 2001, The Presidential Prayer Team is the nation’s largest, full-time nonpartisan ministry dedicated to encouraging and inspiring people to pray for the president and leadership of the United States of America. The Presidential Prayer Team seeks to be a catalyst in the development of a robust prayer lifestyle and provides tools to encourage prayer through email, web, mobile phones, print, and radio. To learn more about The Presidential Prayer Team, please visit www.presidentialprayerteam.org .

