The Pruitt Family Presents 4th Annual A Night Of Southern Joy

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on January 10, 2017 – 8:50 am -

JEFFERSON, GA – The fabulous Pruitt Family will be presenting its 4th Annual A Night of Southern Joy concert, a spectacular night of encouragement, worship, and “southern joy”.

Joining the Pruitt Family for this exciting night will be the Dove Award-winning Jeff and Sheri Easter and up and coming family group The Wilbanks, two groups who know how to bring the message of the Gospel in fresh and electrifying ways.

The event will be held Saturday, March 18, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. The Grove will be the host church for the 3rd year in a row located at 1702 Grove Level Road, Maysville, Georgia 30558. Doors will open at 5:00 p.m. Tickets are $20.00 each. You can purchse them in advance here: https://event.attendstar.com/ event/show/a-night-of- southern-joy/.

To purchase tickets over the phone or for additional inquiries, please call (678) 316-9616. The official website for this event is hispurposepromotions.com.

You can learn more about the Pruitt Family by going to their website at http://pruittfamilyministries. com/ or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ PruittFamilyMinistries.

To book the Pruitt Family E-mail them at pruittfamilyministries@gmail. com or call 678-316-9616.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Email



Related