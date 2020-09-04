“Pure River at the Ryman” September 21-22

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on September 4, 2020 – 12:11 pm -

Nashville, TN – In response to the chaos and turbulence seen across our nation, Harvest Sound International today announced their 24 hour livestream event “Pure River at the Ryman”. The 24 hour event will be livestreamed live from the historic Ryman Auditorium in downtown Nashville over the course of 2 days, September 21-22, 2020.

Pure River at the Ryman will feature leading artists from across a wide range of music, including Ricky Skaggs, Loretta Lynn, Alison Krauss, Michael W. Smith, The Katinas, Danny Gokey, Phil Keaggy, Jason Crabb, Rhonda Vincent, Eddie James, Beckah Shae, Jason Upton, and more. The worship event will be livestreamed live from the Ryman Auditorium throughout the two days of the event.

“We’re going to gather musicians from all over this city and region that’ll lift up the name of the Lord,” said the founder of the event, Pastor Scott MacLeod. “Go back to our roots in The Gospel with every Genre, every sound, releasing a pure song unto The Lord in a critical time when our nation is shaking to the core. We need God to rise up and fight for us. To bring us together, to make us one, to make us family again.”

“We’re going to have 24 hours over 2 days of praise and worship, music, prayer, in Nashville, for not just our city, but for our nation, and the nations of the world because our world needs Jesus now more than ever,” said Ricky Skaggs.

Pure River at the Ryman will feature a wide collection of artists spanning across genres. Every half hour, on the historic Ryman stage, bands (semi-unplugged) will perform via the Live Stream. As a part of the event’s efforts to return to the Ryman’s spiritual roots, each artist has been asked to prepare one hymn that has guided their life as part of their worship set.

