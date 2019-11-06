Rachel Jeanette signs with Gateway Management

Written by Staff on November 6, 2019 – 9:00 am -

Nashville, TN (October 30, 2019) — Gateway Management announced that they have signed crossover artist/ actor Rachel Jeanette to a management agreement.

“Rachel Jeanette is the kind of artist we love to work with. To say she is multi-talented is a massive understatement. We are excited to represent her,” stated Matt Felts, CEO of Gateway Management.

Most known for her roles in major motion pictures such as Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1, Allegiant, 90 Minutes In Heaven, Goosebumps and Hallmarks Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk; Jeanette is also an accomplished singer/songwriter. She has been nominated for a Dove Award and has appeared with Michael W Smith.

Jeanette has also shared the screen with A-list actors such as Robert DeNiro, Steve Martin, Jennifer Lawrence, Jack Black, and Zac Efron.

“The next year is going to be an amazing year for Rachel Jeanette. She is currently co-writing with some of the top writers in Nashville for a new album that will be released in 2020. She will also be back on set working on several film projects,” added Felts.

