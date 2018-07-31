Randy Crawford Announces Retirement From Full Time Ministry

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on July 31, 2018 – 7:34 am -

Asheville, NC — (July 31, 2018) — Ray Dean Reese announces that long-time Kingsmen baritone, Randy Crawford, is retiring from full-time ministry. Randy states, “Due to recent health concerns, it is with sadness, but joyous expectation of the future, that I announce my resignation from The Kingsmen.”

“It’s been a fantastic ride and such an honor to be a part of this rich and storied legacy. Being the last man Eldridge Fox hired before God called him home, I’ll never forget the kindness I was shown by ‘Foxy’, Greg, and the whole organization. During my second stint, working under Ray Dean Reese has been nothing short of exceptional. Ray is the definition of professionalism”, states Randy. “There are not enough words or time to recognize all the men I want to thank. Over 25 years in this industry, I’ve made many friends and gained a few ‘brothers.’”

Effective August 1, Randy begins a new chapter in his life and ministry. He plans on spending time at home to focus on healing and family. He and his wife, Caroline own and operate two businesses and he is a full-time daddy to their youngest children, Mitchell and Grace, who are entering high school this fall. He hopes to get back to some limited singing and preaching in the future.

“I will miss all the dear friends I’ve made across the country, but I’ll be sure to keep in touch through social media. Please keep me and my family in your prayers. And lift The Kingsmen up in prayer as they continue and strive, tirelessly for the cause of Christ.”

Ray states, “During Randy’s time here, two tenures totaling 12 years, it has been both mine and The Kingsmen’s pleasure to have him, not only as a vocalist, but a brother in Christ. The Kingsmen are, and will always be a family. His presence on The Kingsmen bus and in our organization will surely be missed. We wish he and his family the best in his future endeavors and his recovery.”

