Randy Crawford Hospitalized

ASHEVILLE, NC – Randy Crawford, baritone vocalist of the Kingsmen has been hospitalized in Mississippi following an episode of stroke-like symptoms while on the road . He is awaiting additional tests to determine exactly what the problem is. Randy feels good and is in good spirits and symptoms have subsided but doctors are still in need of more information. Randy wishes to thank everyone for the concern and prayers both regarding his illness, and for his wife Caroline and family back home.

