Randy Shelnut On Gospel Music Today

Randy Shelnut of The Dixie Echoes is the guest on Gospel Music Today for the week of July 16. Ken and Jean Grady host southern gospel news and concert updates. The Feature Group is The Believers Quartet, and Jean reviews new recordings by Mark209 and Matt Felts. An article from Singing News magazine is the subject of this week’s News Notes. The show features a music video by The Wilbanks, exclusive concert video of United Voice, recorded by Gospel Music Today’s cameras in Damascus, AR, and a visit to the Gospel Music Today Archives for an exclusive video of The Diplomats, recorded by Gospel Music Today’s cameras in Joplin, MO.

Welcome new television viewers on TV7, in Bruce, MS, and Phenix City, AL, Pontotoc, MS, Beaumont, TX, Morrilton, AR, Tyler, TX, Atlanta, TX, and West Plains, MO. Check local listings for day and time.

Every Sunday at 4:30 PM on KWHB TV47 in Tulsa, OK. That’s Cox channel 9, HD 1009, Dish Network channel 47.

