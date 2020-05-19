Ravi Zacharias goes to be with his Lord

Written by Staff on May 19, 2020 – 8:04 am -

RZIM.org has released the sad news that well-known preacher Ravi Zacharias has come to the end of his fight. The Facebook page RZIM posted: “This morning, our beloved founder and apologist, Ravi Zacharias, went home to be with Jesus.”

At only 74, he learned he had cancer in March of this year. He is now healed and in the presence of Jesus.

Ravi and Margie Zacharias just celebrated their 48th wedding anniversary. His daughter, Sarah Davis, says on the RZIM website announcement: “Naomi, Nathan, and I are deeply grateful for your continuing prayers for our mother, Margie, and the many expressions of love you have shown to her and to us.

Soon our family will gather for a graveside service. In the days ahead we will provide details for a public memorial service to be held in Atlanta and streamed around the world.” (https://www.rzim.org/read/rzim-updates/ravi-zacharias, May 19, 2020)

Please join SGNScoops in praying for the family and friends of Ravi Zacharias.

