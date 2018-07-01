Ray Reese is On the Couch with Fouch

The Kingsmen Quartet with Ray Reese

Ray Reese is interviewed by Matt Fouch on this latest episode of On the Couch with Fouch

When you think of male quartets in Southern gospel music, for several decades, one name always comes to mind and that name is the Kingsmen Quartet.

This month I have the privilege to share my interview with their bass singer, Ray Reese. Ray has been the bass singer for the Kingsmen for over 50 years!. That is an amazing accomplishment.

Legacy Five’s Matt Fouch

In this episode you will hear some amazing history on the Kingsmen and get to know Ray a little more personally.

Sit back, relax, grab a cup of coffee and enjoy this interview with the Dean of bass singer, Ray Dean Reese.

