Written by scoopsnews on May 28, 2018 – 5:57 am -

What is Memorial Day?

Memorial Day is a day on which those who died in active military service are remembered, traditionally observed on May 30 but now officially observed on the last Monday in May.

Take time to Remember:

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest



Related

Comments Off on “Remembering on Memorial Day”

Tags: Memorial Day 2018 Posted in announcements