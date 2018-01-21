Remembering The McGruders

Written by scoopsnews on January 21, 2018 – 6:15 am -

For our current readers that were not around to experience the McGruders, Carroll’s songs have remained strong including a #1 hit for Triumphant Quartet years ago; “Saved By Grace”. And for others not familiar with the McGruders, you are certainly familiar with the catalog of hit songs written by Carroll McGruder.

This one-

“I’m Going Home With Jesus” – Undoubtedly the most popular McGruders song. Was the McGruders only career #1 song on the Singing News chart.

Enjoy!

Today , We Celebrate The McGruders!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest



Related