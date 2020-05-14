Rescheduled: Gospel Music Weekend – Ann Arbor, MI

Written by Staff on May 14, 2020 – 10:55 am -

Gospel Music Weekend — Michigan and Coastal Events has announced the rescheduling of GMW-MI to November 5, 6, and 7, 2020. Rob Patz, CEO of Coastal Media, is working with Destination Ann Arbor to spread the word about this exciting new event.

Patz, has been working with Doug Bienenfeld, CTA, of Destination Ann Arbor to plan Gospel Music Weekend — Michigan. Bienenfeld is the convention sales manager for the Ann Arbor Convention Bureau which markets the many events and attractions in the city.

“Ann Arbor is a warm, welcoming city and the Bureau couldn’t be any more helpful. We are thrilled to be working with Doug and his team to get the word out about Gospel Music Weekend — Michigan,” says Patz.

Excitement is growing as GMW–MI approaches and more artists and agencies get on board to promote this event and Ann Arbor.

“We welcome all music fan to join us on November 5 to 7, 2020,” adds Patz. “We are preparing a special, exciting weekend in November and we want to invite everyone to the beautiful city of Ann Arbor.”

Some artists previously announced include Doug Anderson the Williamsons, Pardoned, Hope’s Journey, Kristen Stanton, 4 One Quartet, Cami Shrock, the Walkers and the Dodrill Family, and more. An updated list of artists scheduled will be announced in the near future.

For more information about Ann Arbor, Michigan, be sure to visit the Visitors and Convention Bureau at Destination Ann Arbor.

For more details on Gospel Music Weekend — Michigan please click here or call Rob Patz at 360-933-0741 or email events@sgnscoops.com.

