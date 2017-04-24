Reservations open now for Creekside 2017

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on April 24, 2017 – 10:49 am -

Pigeon Forge, Tennessee – The momentum for Creekside Gospel Music Convention 2017 is growing as the roster begins to grow and special events are put into place. Rob Patz, CEO of Coastal Media, sponsor of Creekside, urges fans to book their lodging now. Creekside 2017 takes place from October 30 through November 2 at the Smoky Mountain Convention Center in Pigeon Forge, Tenn. Tickets are free but must be reserved.

“Most fans want to stay at the Ramada Inn, which is part of the Smoky Mountain Convention Center, the headquaters of Creekside 2017,” says Patz. “We have an exceptional deal for attendees who book early. For those arriving on Monday the 30th and leaving Friday morning, the 3rd, the cost can be as low as $200 per person, based on double occupancy. That is an incredible at any time, but especially during a music event in Pigeon Forge. Plus you don’t have to worry about parking and one of everyone’s favorite donut shops is just down the road!”

