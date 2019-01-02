Written by scoopsnews on January 2, 2019 – 10:54 am -

Rhonda Richardson Signs with M.A.C. Records

The beginning of a new year often signals the beginning of new seasons and opportunities. For Rhonda Richardson this season marks the beginning of her solo ministry as well as becoming the newest member of the M.A.C. Records family.

“I feel like M.A.C. believes in spreading the gospel and does all they can to help the artist that God blessed with talent. They are always available and ready to assist in any way. Dennis and Leslie both have a servant’s heart and only want to spread the good news through music. They love what they do and love helping others to do the same. I’m excited to continue my journey with M.A.C. Records and the McKays,” remarked Rhonda.

Previously, Rhonda was co-founder of the group, Trinity 3, and enjoyed five great years traveling, singing, and doing ministry with the group. Seasons change and Trinity 3 recently made the collective, mutual decision to dissolve. However, Rhonda knew she wasn’t ready to stop; if anything, she was ready to ramp things up and felt God calling her to her own ministry.

Rhonda is currently working on her first solo project at Studio 115A in Columbus, MS with Dennis McKay of M.A.C. Records. The project will include original songs and great old hymns with Rhonda’s own twist and personality. Rhonda will be part of the great lineup of artists that will be at Southern Gospel Weekend 2019 in Oxford, AL in March (Facebook: @southerngospelweekend).

“We are so excited that Rhonda joined the M.A.C. Records family. She is a power singer that owns the room when she steps on the stage. When you attend one of her ministry events be prepared to laugh, cry, and be drawn into the presence of the Lord. First and foremost she has a heart for ministry and for other people. We can’t wait to see where this journey will take her and we are glad to be a part of it,” commented Dennis McKay of M.A.C. Records.

Rhonda began singing as a young child when she attended church with her grandmother. Her grandmother told her that she would stand in the pew and sing and direct the choir. Some of her musical influences over the years have been David Phelps, Amber Eppinette, and The Martins.

Rhonda became a Christian at the age of thirteen while attending a revival with a friend. “I can remember feeling my hands grip the back of that pew and then the next thing I knew I was face first at the altar. I felt like I could fly that night,” mentioned Rhonda. She hopes that people will see Jesus in everything she does. She admits she isn’t perfect but she knows she serves a God who loves her.

Rhonda is originally from Millport, AL and currently lives in Columbus, MS with her husband, Albert, and her son, Nathan. She and Albert also have two grown sons, two daughters in law, and three grandbabies. Rhonda and Albert enjoy camping and spending time with their family.

Rhonda is available for church worship, ladies conferences, and more. Follow her on Facebook at Rhonda Richardson Ministries. To contact her, call 662.574.8655.

For more information about M.A.C. Records, contact Dennis McKay at 662.889.2829 or info@macrecords.net. You can find M.A.C. Records on Facebook @musicstudio115a.

