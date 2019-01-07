Rick Price of New Legacy Project On Gospel Music Today

Rick Price of New Legacy Project is the guest on Gospel Music Today for the week of January 6. Ken and Jean Grady host southern gospel news and concert updates. The Feature Group is Eagle’s Wings Band, and Jean reviews new recordings by Caleb Kelley and Gateway Quartet. An article from AbsolutelyGospel.com is the subject of this week’s News Notes. The show features exclusive concert video of Mark209, recorded by Gospel Music Today’s cameras in Nashville, TN, and a visit to the Gospel Music Today Archives for an exclusive video of The LeFevreQuartet, recorded by Gospel Music Today’s cameras in Del City, OK.