Ricky Braddy leaves Karen Peck and New River

Karen Peck and New River have announced the departure of Ricky Braddy.

“Last night was Ricky Dale Braddy’s last night with KPNR. (We couldn’t do a video because all of us would have cried the whole time! Lol) Ricky told us about his departure a few weeks ago. We decided to step back, enjoy the Christmas break, and then afterwards, make the announcement. Ricky came into our ministry when life was a whirlwind. Rickey Gooch was battling cancer and we were very distraught. Ricky B. was a rock. He rolled up his sleeves, prayed, and plowed through the chaos with us.

“We have traveled many miles since he joined us and we will forever be grateful for his contributions to KPNR. He undoubtedly has one of the most amazing, anointed, powerful voices in our generation. We pray that the Lord will continue to use him as the new Worship Leader at Cross Roads Church in Nashville. We love him and he will always be a part of our family/ministry. We have not decided on a replacement yet but hopefully will make an announcement in the near future. Thanks for your continued prayers!” See Peck’s post here.

Braddy says: “Just played my last show with this amazing family. I’ve spent the last two and a half years traveling and ministering with this group (Karen Peck and New River). I don’t have words to express how grateful I am to have been a part of such a wonderful and powerful ministry. As 2018 rolls in, a new chapter in my life begins with it. The love and support I’ve felt from every person in this picture will carry me well into my next step. Nothing but good things ahead!”

SGNScoops wishes both Ricky Braddy and Karen Peck and New River all the best in 2018!

