Ricky Carden On Gospel Music Today

Ricky Carden of The Down East Boys is the guest on Gospel Music Today for the week of January 1 and Ken and Jean Grady host southern gospel news and concert updates. The Feature Group is The Gospel Truth Trio, and Jean reviews new recordings by The Sojourner Quartet, The Anchormen and The Rangers Quartet. An article from AbsolutelyGospel.com is the subject of this week’s News Notes. In the News this week is 11th Hours, Ricky Lee Phelps, The Walkers, Shane Cruse and Exodus. The show features a music video from The Gospel Truth Trio, exclusive concert video of Three Bridges, recorded by Gospel Music Today’s cameras in Broken Arrow, OK, and a visit to the Gospel Music Today Archives for an exclusive concert video of Angie Prim, recorded in Nashville, TN.