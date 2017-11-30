Ricky Skaggs & the 75th Annual Santa Train Bring Holiday Cheer to Appalachia

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on November 30, 2017 – 11:26 am -

Nashville, Tenn. — Country and bluegrass legend Ricky Skaggs climbed aboard the 75th running of the CSX Santa Train on Saturday, November 18 for a 110-mile route through Kentucky, Virginia and Tennessee and performed for the crowds in Kingsport.

Skaggs joined Santa Claus and volunteers from the Kingsport Chamber, Food City, Appalachian Power, Soles4Souls and presenting sponsor CSX Transportation in handing out more than 15 tons of gifts at the 14 stops along the route.

“I didn’t know exactly what to expect, I just knew we were gonna be giving away toys, backpacks, clothing and food to the folks in the mountains, but those precious faces I saw gave me more than I gave them. A very moving event,” notes Skaggs. “I’d do it again in a heartbeat. CXS was totally professional and prepared. 75 years! Then you have Santa! Awesome!”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest



Related