Riley Harrison Clark’s debut album, Welcome To Me released Friday, September 28, 2018. He celebrated the release with his family and fellow members of Tribute Quartet while at the National Quartet Convention in Pigeon Forge, TN.

To purchase your copy of Welcome To Me visit your local LifeWay Christian bookstore, iTunes, rileyharrisonclark.com or Daywind.com. Listen to his single, You Will Be Found below.

