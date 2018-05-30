Rivergate Talent Agency Signs Ferguson Family

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on May 30, 2018 – 3:11 pm -

Nashville, TN Last year, Great Day announced that they would be changing their name to the Ferguson Family and since then they have been riding a surge of momentum. Adding to the excitement, industry leaders gathered with the Ferguson Family in Hendersonville, TN recently to celebrate the signing of a booking agreement with Rivergate Talent Agency.

“We are thrilled to partner with Bonnie White and Rivergate. They have always worked with the best artists in Southern Gospel and we are honored to be a part of their family,” stated Bill Ferguson. Currently, Rivergate represents the Dixie Echoes, Troy Burns Family, Heirline, Gann Family and Christian comedian Trevor Thomas.

The Ferguson Family recently released a new album, Living For The Call, with Butler Music Group and their first single, “Livin For The Call” climbed the Singing News chart landing at #46. Butler Music Group is a consultant for the Ferguson Family.

“Bill, Brenda, Lisa and Steven truly desire to see lives impacted for Christ! They have been blessing people with their music for well over a decade but it’s exciting to see God moving in their ministry in fresh and exciting ways,” added Les Butler.

“Before our signatures every made it to a contract, Bonnie already had new dates on the schedule. That speaks volumes and we can’t wait to minister where God opens the doors,” added Bill Ferguson.

For more information on the Ferguson Family, go to https://www.thefergusonfamilymusic.com

