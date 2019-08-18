Road to Creekside concert wrap

Written by Staff on August 18, 2019 – 4:42 pm -

Bibletones at Mississippi for all roads lead to Creekside

Bibletones. Picture courtesy of Penny Walters and Gloryland. Road to Creekside

On Saturday, August 17, Laurel, Mississippi, was the site for a concert dubbed, “Road to Creekside.” Featuring artists who are on the roster for Creekside Gospel Music Convention, a lot of great gospel music was thoroughly enjoyed by all who were in attendance.

Rob Patz. Picture courtesy of Penny Walters and Gloryland. Road to Creekside

Rob Patz. Picture courtesy of Penny Walters and Gloryland.

Rob Patz was the emcee for the evening, bringing his own flare to the proceedings. Live and in concert were: the Bibletones, Hope’s Journey, Eagle’s Wings, Gloryland, Charlie Lucas, and Hunter May.

Eagle's Wings. Picture courtesy of Penny Walters and Gloryland. Road to Creekside

Eagle’s Wings. Picture courtesy of Penny Walters and Gloryland.

“The people of Mississippi are awesome,” says Patz. “I had a great time. The music was terrific and the food was fantastic!”

Gloryland and Vonda Armstrong

Gloryland and Vonda Armstrong

Pictures shown were taken the night of the event.

Hunter May. Picture courtesy of Penny Walters and Gloryland. Road to Creekside

Hunter May. Picture courtesy of Penny Walters and Gloryland.

For those wishing to see these artists live, as well as many others, Creekside Gospel Music Convention is slated for Oct. 27 – 31, 2019, at Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

Gloryland and Rob Patz

Gloryland and Rob Patz

Held at the Smoky Mountain Convention Center, events each day include showcases, seminars, chapel, nightly special features, midnight prayer, and more.

Hope's Journey. Picture courtesy of Penny Walters and Gloryland. Road to Creekside

Hope’s Journey. Picture courtesy of Penny Walters and Gloryland.

New events this year include Christian Country at the Creek, Creekside Bluegrass, and Singing on the Square.

Charlie Lucas. Picture courtesy of Penny Walters and Gloryland. Road to Creekside

Charlie Lucas. Picture courtesy of Penny Walters and Gloryland.

For VIP Tickets and accommodations, contact Rob Patz at 360-933-0741.

Gloryland. Picture courtesy of Penny Walters and Gloryland. Road to Creekside

Gloryland. Picture courtesy of Penny Walters and Gloryland.

For more information please visit the Creekside Facebook page HERE or contact events@sgnscoops.com.

For more Gospel music features read the latest SGNScoops Magazine HERE.

Download SGNScoops Magazine In PDF Here
Find SGNScoops Magazine On Facebook Here
Listen To Todays Gospel Music Here

 

Finale. Picture courtesy of Vonda Armstrong. Road to Creekside

Finale. Picture courtesy of Vonda Armstrong.

Eagle's Wings. Picture courtesy of Vonda Armstrong. Road to Creekside

Eagle’s Wings. Picture courtesy of Vonda Armstrong.

 


Tags: , , , , , , ,
Posted in artists, Christian interest | Comments Off on Road to Creekside concert wrap

Sorry, comments for this entry are closed at this time.