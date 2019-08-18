Road to Creekside concert wrap

Written by Staff on August 18, 2019 – 4:42 pm -

On Saturday, August 17, Laurel, Mississippi, was the site for a concert dubbed, “Road to Creekside.” Featuring artists who are on the roster for Creekside Gospel Music Convention, a lot of great gospel music was thoroughly enjoyed by all who were in attendance.

Rob Patz was the emcee for the evening, bringing his own flare to the proceedings. Live and in concert were: the Bibletones, Hope’s Journey, Eagle’s Wings, Gloryland, Charlie Lucas, and Hunter May.

“The people of Mississippi are awesome,” says Patz. “I had a great time. The music was terrific and the food was fantastic!”

Pictures shown were taken the night of the event.

For those wishing to see these artists live, as well as many others, Creekside Gospel Music Convention is slated for Oct. 27 – 31, 2019, at Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

Held at the Smoky Mountain Convention Center, events each day include showcases, seminars, chapel, nightly special features, midnight prayer, and more.

New events this year include Christian Country at the Creek, Creekside Bluegrass, and Singing on the Square.

For VIP Tickets and accommodations, contact Rob Patz at 360-933-0741.

For more information please visit the Creekside Facebook page HERE or contact events@sgnscoops.com.

