Road to the 2020 Diamond Awards

Written by Staff on February 1, 2020 – 5:11 am -

We are thrilled to announce the opening of the nominations for the 2020 Diamond Awards on Monday, February 3. Anyone, anywhere, can vote on their favorite gospel music artists. The Diamond Awards will be presented on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 during the Creekside Gospel Music Convention held at Pigeon Forge, Tennessee Oct. 25 – 30, 2020.

What are the Diamond Awards?

The prestigious Diamond Awards have a history of almost 30 years, recognizing the best in Gospel Music from coast to coast. The Awards began in 1991, hosted by Allen Smith and the Gospel Voice Magazine. Today, that same publication is known as SGN Scoops Digital Magazine, and both SGNScoops and the Diamond Awards are owned by Coastal Media Group and Rob Patz.

What are some of the categories?

J.D. SUMNER LIVING LEGEND AWARD

This is a once-in-a-lifetime honor to recognize the living performer whom the fans feel has made the greatest contribution to Southern Gospel music over a career spanning 25 years or more. Previous winners are not eligible to be nominated. Anyone from artists to industry professionals

can be considered.

Some of the past winners were:

2011: Gloria Gaither

2012: Ann Downing

2013: Squire Parsons

2014: Ed O’Neal

2015: Gerald Crabb

2016: Ronny Hinson

2017: Brian Free

2018: Gerald Williams

The 2019 winner was Eddie Crook.

MIXED GROUP OF THE YEAR

A group of any number with male and female vocalists. Must be full-time Southern gospel artists. Consider duets, trios, quartets, and families. As long as there is a mix of men and women (or boys and girls).

Some of the past winners were:

2014, 2015, and 2016: Karen Peck and New River

The 2017, 2018, and 2019 winners were The Williamsons.

QUARTET OF THE YEAR

A traditional group with four vocalists, featuring four-part harmony. Most often considered the male quartet category, broad ranges of styles can be seen in the list of past winners, but no Bluegrass or Christian Country. Must be full-time Southern gospel artists.

Some of the past winners were:

2011 and 2012: The Gaither Vocal Band

2013: Ernie Haase and Signature Sound

2014 and 2015: Brian Free and Assurance

2016: Gold City

2018: The Kingsmen Quartet

The 2017 and 2019 winners were The Triumphant Quartet.

Who will you nominate? Stay tuned to this site as we continue the countdown to the 2020 Diamond Award Nominations!

For more Gospel Music news Read the latest issue of the SGNScoops Magazine HERE.

Download SGNScoops Magazine PDF Here

Find SGNScoops Magazine On Facebook Here

Listen To Today’s Gospel Music Here

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest



Related