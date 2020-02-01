Road to the 2020 Diamond Awards

Road to the 2020 Diamond AwardsWritten by Staff on February 1, 2020 – 5:11 am -
We are thrilled to announce the opening of the nominations for the 2020 Diamond Awards on Monday, February 3. Anyone, anywhere, can vote on their favorite gospel music artists. The Diamond Awards will be presented on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 during the Creekside Gospel Music Convention held at Pigeon Forge, Tennessee Oct. 25 – 30, 2020.
What are the Diamond Awards?
The prestigious Diamond Awards have a history of almost 30 years, recognizing the best in Gospel Music from coast to coast. The Awards began in 1991, hosted by Allen Smith and the Gospel Voice Magazine. Today, that same publication is known as SGN Scoops Digital Magazine, and both SGNScoops and the Diamond Awards are owned by Coastal Media Group and Rob Patz.
What are some of the categories?
J.D. SUMNER LIVING LEGEND AWARD
This is a once-in-a-lifetime honor to recognize the living performer whom the fans feel has made the greatest contribution to Southern Gospel music over a career spanning 25 years or more. Previous winners are not eligible to be nominated. Anyone from artists to industry professionals
can be considered.
Some of the past winners were:
2011: Gloria Gaither
2012: Ann Downing
2013: Squire Parsons
2014: Ed O’Neal
2015: Gerald Crabb
2016: Ronny Hinson
2017: Brian Free
2018: Gerald Williams
The 2019 winner was Eddie Crook.
MIXED GROUP OF THE YEAR
A group of any number with male and female vocalists. Must be full-time Southern gospel artists. Consider duets, trios, quartets, and families. As long as there is a mix of men and women (or boys and girls).
Some of the past winners were:
2014, 2015, and 2016: Karen Peck and New River
The 2017, 2018, and 2019 winners were The Williamsons.
QUARTET OF THE YEAR
A traditional group with four vocalists, featuring four-part harmony. Most often considered the male quartet category, broad ranges of styles can be seen in the list of past winners, but no Bluegrass or Christian Country. Must be full-time Southern gospel artists.
Some of the past winners were:
2011 and 2012: The Gaither Vocal Band
2013: Ernie Haase and Signature Sound
2014 and 2015: Brian Free and Assurance
2016: Gold City
2018: The Kingsmen Quartet
The 2017 and 2019 winners were The Triumphant Quartet.
Who will you nominate? Stay tuned to this site as we continue the countdown to the 2020 Diamond Award Nominations!
For more Gospel Music news Read the latest issue of the SGNScoops Magazine HERE.
Tags: Creekside Gospel Music Convention, diamond awards, gospel music, JD Sumner, Pigeon Forge, Southern Gospel Music, Tennessee
Posted in announcements, artists | Comments Off on Road to the 2020 Diamond Awards
Sorry, comments for this entry are closed at this time.