Rob Patz: Because He Lives

Welcome to the January Publisher’s Point. Can you believe it’s 2020? As I get older, it is amazing to me how time seems to move so much more quickly, and how we need to cherish the moments that we have.

Over this past year, I dealt a lot with mourning, as my family dealt with the sorrow of death. Now, I will tell you that, as a Christian, I have said many times, that even though someone in our life has passed away, we will have the joy of seeing them again. I can also tell you that in the last year, those words seemed to ring hollow inside of me as I missed seeing family members.

Recently, I have found comfort in a song that I’m sure we’ve all sung: “Because He Lives, I Can Face Tomorrow.” If you really think about it, facing tomorrow isn’t always easy, but we know that because Christ died and rose for us – for you and for me – we can face tomorrow no matter what the struggle is.

Maybe you’re struggling with your health, or with finances, or with finding a job; just know that you – like me dealing with mourning – you can face tomorrow because Jesus is going to be there with you. Just think of how amazing God is! He is not only here right now, but he is also already in tomorrow! Nothing catches him by surprise. Nothing will take him off guard. He knows your steps.

My dad used to reassure me about how much God loved me as a child, when he would tell me that God knows the number of hairs on your head. He would sit me on his lap and he would tell me that if God cares enough about you to invest the time in counting the number of hairs on your head, then he cares about your daily life, and He cares about your joys and your sorrows.

In 2020, my theme song is going to be “Because He Lives.” Not only that “Because He Lives, I Can Face Tomorrow,” but also, “Because He Lives,” I have the hope that I will see my family and friends again. “Because He Lives,” I know that he will take care of my finances, he will take care of my family, and he will take care of my job. “Because He Lives,” I do have hope for tomorrow.

I know that in most years past, I have spent the first Publisher’s Point talking about getting ready for the new year. But this year, it just feels different. This year, it feels like we need to talk about life, about what this year is going to hold for all of us. I know one thing: that “Because He Lives,” I can face tomorrow with joy, hope, and strength; that everything is going to be awesome.

