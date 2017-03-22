Rob Patz and his Publisher’s Point for March: Find Your Strength

Written by Staff on March 22, 2017 – 10:50 am -

It is the month of March. Can you believe this year is flying by the way it is? I am excited about March. We have Southern Gospel Weekend coming up, March 23rd through the 25th. If you haven’t made plans already, we want you to be with us in Oxford, Alabama for three great days of Gospel music and over 30 great artists. It is going to be a time that you will not forget!

I want to thank each and everyone of you who have subscribed to my YouTube channel over the last month as we continue to see growth in our effort with One Minute Prayer. I am excited to see what God is going to do with One Minute Prayer.

I’ve been asked why I came up with this idea and I wanted to share a little bit with you right here. One Minute Prayer came out of a time in my life where I needed to meet with God more than just in my normal prayer time and I started asking Him in short increments about what was on my heart. That turned into me setting the timer on my phone for one minute and praying for what God knew was on my heart. To be honest, I continue to pray about that

need, but God has lit a fire in my soul to share the idea of One Minute Prayer. So many people that I come in contact with daily are hurting and need to be encouraged, so I know that this is a timely theme.

So that’s a little bit of a background. This month, I want to talk to you about your strength. You know that the Scripture says in Nehemiah 8:10 “The joy of the Lord is your strength.” So many people feel so burdened by life, they feel so heavy with the circumstances that are around them, whether it is their family or their job or their church they feel like things are so overwhelming for them that they no longer have any joy. But Scripture says that the joy of the Lord is our strength which means when things seem overwhelming, when life seems bigger than we can handle, that if we rest in Jesus and in His strength we will find joy.

When I started to think about that, it changed my life. I started to realize that joy doesn’t come from this world. I know you understand that and I understand that. I grew up in church and I have heard that my whole life. But there are times where we need to be reminded that the joy of the Lord is our strength too. Not only is He the One to uplift us with His strength, He is the One that will bring us joy in the midst of whatever is weighing us down. So take a minute today and pray about the strength that God is going to give you. I will stand with you and pray this prayer.

Let’s pray this month together for people who need jobs and for people who need changes in their personal relationships with their family and friends. Let’s pray for a revival to come to those that we know. So many times we pray for revival in our churches, but I have really felt the burden lately to start praying that revival will happen in us. Not to the church but in His people.

I love each and everyone of you and I believe God has great things for you to do this month. So go out and do them because the Bible says, “When God is for us, who can be against us?”

And that is this month’s Publishers Point.

By Rob Patz, Publisher of SGNScoops Magazine.

First published by SGNScoops Magazine March 2017.

