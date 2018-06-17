Rob Patz: You can’t get there from here

Written by Staff on June 17, 2018 – 8:48 am -

2018 June SGNScoops Publisher’s Point by Rob Patz

In the world we live in, everyone has GPS on their phone, so you can always find your way. However, I’m sure you also have heard the statement… “you can’t get there from here.”



I think I have probably heard that statement 100 times as I’ve traveled over the years and been blessed with the opportunity to work in Christian ministry. There are many times I’ve stopped at a gas station or store and asked how do I get to such and such town, and on many occasions I’ve heard that phrase.



I heard it recently and it made me start to think about our lives and how we live. How many of us have heard that we can’t get to where we need to go from where we are. How many of us in our life have allowed the roadblocks – whether real or imagined – to block our path? How many times have you said in your own head, “I can’t get there from here?”





As I look at my life, and as I come up to a significant birthday in a few months, if you would’ve asked me years ago if this is where I would be at this point in my life, I would’ve definitely said no. I’m one of those people that plans. I have ideas and goals, I make lists every day and I get excited about checking off things from my list when I’ve been able to accomplish things. This was not really where I planned to be.

That being said, we can create a plan but that isn’t always what God wants for us. God has a plan for you and for me and sometimes his plan is much different than what we think. I know, for me personally, that I have wondered how I would get to where I truly believe God wants me, from where I am at the moment. If we lean on our own understanding, we think we are never going to be able to accomplish the things that we believe God has for us to do.



Don’t misunderstand, I marvel at where God has taken me so far. He’s allowed me the opportunity to do the things that I have desired, and I am humbled by those things he has allowed me to do. However, being a person of lists and goals, I have not always done everything personally and in business that I wanted to do. In fact, there are times where I have missed the mark completely.



Recently, I was in the St. Louis airport and in my head I was thinking of all the things that I needed to accomplish. Some of those things seemed impossible at the time. There were things in my near future that I felt I couldn’t handle on my own.

Then I remembered the song, “God will make a way, when there seems to be no way…He works in ways we cannot see, He will make a way for me…He will be my guide, hold me closely to His side. With love and strength for each new day, He will make a way…” (God Will Make A Way lyrics by Don Moen © Capitol Christian Music Group)

In the moment of an almost meltdown, I began to sing that song quietly to myself in the airport. I found comfort in the words of the song and I realized again that even when our natural man says you can’t get there from here, God says, “I will clear a way for you.”



I don’t know where you are today, I don’t know what things have not been fulfilled in your life, I don’t know what goals you haven’t seen come to fruition. But let me tell you that no matter where you are, God can make a way to where you need to be. So don’t let anyone ever tell you that you can’t get there from here.



Hey, I would love to see you in Vernon, Alabama, in September for an awesome weekend of gospel music. Vernon is an event I look forward to every year and I can’t wait for this year. Please make plans to join me and many great artists in Vernon, Alabama, September 7-8, at the Vernon City Auditorium.



Until next month, this is the Publisher’s Point for June 2018.

By Rob Patz

