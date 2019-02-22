Written by SGN Scoops Staff on February 22, 2019 – 1:00 pm -

Arden, North Carolina — One of Southern Gospel music’s most noted pianists, Roger Talley, devotes his talents to beloved hymns on Timeless Piano Classics, a moving collection of reverent music, now available on all streaming platforms.

With songs like “Tell Me The Story Of Jesus / I Love To Tell The Story,” “Tis So Sweet,” and “Since Jesus Came Into My Heart,” the full instrumental album of traditional songs is familiar, providing the same sense of comfort felt in church pews. Known for his simple yet elegant use of chords, Roger puts a spotlight on the beauty of each hymn. The simplicity allows for quiet reflection and humble worship.

Other songs include “God Will Take Care of You / God Leads Us Along,” “Sweet Hour of Prayer,” “This Is My Father’s Word,” “Now I Belong To Jesus,” “Everybody Ought To Know,” “On Hallowed Hill (UT Alma Mater) / Tennessee Waltz,” “Savior Like A Shepherd Lead Us / He Leadeth Me,” “Fairest Lord Jesus,” and “Does Jesus Care.”

“I learned to love hymns listening to my grandmother play the old upright piano in her ‘parlor.’ It was a special treat to hear her play the stately hymns that we seldom sang at our church,” says Talley. “I love the lyrics and the beautiful music and the comfort that these classic hymns contain. I hope they sing to your soul as I play them.”

Listen to Timeless Piano Classic HERE.

