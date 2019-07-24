Roger Talley joins the Crossroads Music team

Written by Staff on July 24, 2019 – 6:31 am -

Arden, North Carolina (July 22, 2019) — With years of experience as a producer and awarded Southern Gospel artist with his group, The Talleys, Roger Talley brings his expertise to Crossroads Music as he joins the A&R team with a focus on artists on the Horizon, Sonlite, and Skyland labels.

“I am excited to join the A&R team at Crossroads and thank Chris White and Mickey Gamble for giving me this opportunity. I have worked with them for several years as part of The Talleys and on recording projects by other artists,” says Talley. “I am looking forward to working with the incredible staff and sharing my years of experience in recording and artist development with some of today’s most talented up and coming Southern Gospel artists.”

Talley, an East Tennessee native, is an accomplished pianist, producer, and arranger. He began playing piano at a young age and joined The Hoppers after graduating from college. After that, he launched The Talleys with his brother Kirk and wife Debra, which took the Southern Gospel industry by storm and became one of the most sought after mixed groups in the genre with their groundbreaking arrangements. The group took a break from touring in 1993, but reformed three years later and now consists of Talley, Debra and their daughter Lauren.

Also known for his work in the recording studio, Talley has produced projects for artists such as Jake Hess, Ivan Parker, The John Hagee Family, The Collingsworth Family, The Kingsmen and Lauren Talley. He’s been awarded for his achievements from the Southern Gospel Music Guild Harmony Honors in 2004 and the SGN Music Awards in 2007 for Producer of the Year. Talley is also instrumental with the Abraham Productions team that puts on some of the largest concert events in the industry (Singing In The Sun and Gatlinburg Gathering).

“I am thrilled we are bringing Roger on to our A&R team. I’ve known Roger since I was a teenager and have always had a great working relationship and friendship with him,” says Crossroads’ Greg Bentley. “As Crossroads focuses on our Horizon-Sonlite-Skyland artists, his knowledge of what can make an artist successful as they grow their ministry will be valuable to many of our upcoming artists as well as our established ones. I also know he is highly looked upon in the Gospel Music industry for his business skills and the way he relates with other artists. Bringing Roger in to work with us will leave no question where Crossroads stands on the future of the Gospel side of the overall music industry.”

About Crossroads:

Crossroads is a market leader in the Southern Gospel, Bluegrass, and Americana fields. Established in 1993, following the combination of Horizon Music Group and Sonlite Records, Crossroads now operates several divisions including Crossroads Label Group (Horizon Records, Sonlite Records, Mountain Home Music, Skyland Records, Pisgah Ridge Records, Crossroads Records, and Organic Records), Crossroads Distribution, Crossroads Radio Promotions, Crossroads Publishing Group and Crossroads Recording Studios. Led by a strong executive team of Christian music and Bluegrass music veterans, Crossroads combines cutting-edge technology with creative innovation to connect fans with our artists’ life-changing music.

