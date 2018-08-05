“Rooted” With Billy Huddleston

Written by scoopsnews on August 5, 2018 – 3:28 am -

Who are you listening to?



“And after six days Jesus taketh with him Peter, and James, and John, and leadeth them up into a high mountain apart by themselves: and he was transfigured before them. And his raiment became shining, exceeding white as snow; so as no fuller on earth can white them. And there appeared unto them Elias with Moses: and they were talking with Jesus. And Peter answered and said to Jesus, Master, it is good for us to be here: and let us make three tabernacles; one for thee, and one for Moses, and one for Elias. For he wistnot what to say; for they were sore afraid. And there was a cloud that overshadowed them: and a voice came out of the cloud, saying, This is my beloved Son: hear him.” – Mark 9: 2-7

Have you ever been sore afraid? Have you ever wondered what you should do when you’re in a situation and don’t know what to say? How do you respond to what’s around you when you feel overwhelmed with life? How do you have a kingdom mindset when you have suffered disappointment and lost all hope?

I’m thankful for the Old Testament phrase, “The Lord is long-suffering.” So often, we listen to voices of fear, hopelessness and doubt, like the disciples, who didn’t understand what was going on when they awoke, we become overwhelmed with where we find ourselves in life. Did you know that the enemy will use these things to keep us from being the kind of Christian we want to be?

I’m so thankful for this image in Mark’s gospel. In the middle of Peter’s ramblings, God’s voice thunders this truth, “This is my beloved Son! Hear Him!” Friend, when you hear the enemy whisper that you’re inadequate, not worthy, or, any other fear that would cause you to believe that God is not big enough to fight your battles; hear the Heavenly Father speak these words into your situation – This is my beloved Son, hear Him.

Why? Because Jesus is truth. Truth has a way of clearing out all the clutter. No matter what you are being told by other people, news media outlets or statistics, Jesus is the only One who knows what you need.



Sit at the foot of Jesus.

Hear Him.

His is the voice of truth.

