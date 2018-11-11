Rooted With Billy Huddleston

Written by scoopsnews on November 11, 2018 – 4:16 am -

No Comparison!

Psalm 73:18-28

16 When I thought to know this, it was too painful for me; 17 Until I went into the sanctuary of God; then understood I their end. 18 Surely thou didst set them in slippery places: thou castedst them down into destruction. 19 How are they brought into desolation, as in a moment! they are utterly consumed with terrors. 20 As a dream when one awaketh; so, O Lord, when thou awakest,

thou shalt despise their image.

21 Thus my heart was grieved, and I was pricked in my reins. 22 So foolish was I, and ignorant: I was as a beast before thee. 23 Nevertheless I am continually with thee: thou hast holden me by my right hand. 24 Thou shalt guide me with thy counsel, and afterward receive me to glory. 25 Whom have I in heaven but thee? and there is none upon earth that I desire beside thee. 26 My flesh and my heart faileth: but God is the strength of my heart, and my portion for ever. 27 For, lo, they that are far from thee shall perish: thou hast destroyed all them that go a whoring from thee. 28 But it is good for me to draw near to God: I have put my trust in the Lord GOD, that I may declare all thy works.

There’s no greater realization than God is enough. Outside of that understanding, one will never find true satisfaction. But, once realized, it is far more valuable than anything the world can offer.

Asaph had allowed himself to become distracted by the prosperity of the wicked people of his day. He questioned why they seemed to have more than they needed while God’s people only seemed to struggle. They were strong, powerful, wealthy, and arrogant. In the world’s economy, their good fortune seemed to have no limit. However, God’s economy is different – there is no comparison!

Only when Asaph regained this perspective was he freed from the comparison game: A game that can’t be won. Before, he was allowing others to define his worth rather than embracing who God created him to be. It was when he settled within himself that God was the singular desire of his life that he discovered true, lasting satisfaction.

It’s easy to become distracted by things that seem to be important. But remember: God’s people are not of this world. They live by a different standard. So, when invited to play the comparison game, refuse the invitation. There’s no comparison!

The world behind me, the cross before me;

No turning back, no turning back

.

I Have Decided to Follow Jesus

Anonymous

Decide to focus on Him!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest



Related