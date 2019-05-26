Rooted With Billy Huddleston

If we’re honest, David could have been seeking after so many other things.

He had been wronged by someone very close to him and could have focused on making that wrong right and claiming his throne. Instead, we see David seeking after God. He doesn’t focus on the negative in his life, rather, David says, “God is my priority – not the throne, not my position. The thing I’m reaching out for is God and God alone.”

Why would David place so much trust in God after suffering so?

The answer can be found in the first phrase of Psalm 63:

“O God, thou art my God.”

In this statement, David is saying that God is his personal God.

When he’s hurting – God is his healer.

When he’s lonely – God is a present God.

When he’s conflicted – God can bring peace to his life.

David is saying, “God, all that You are, You are to me when I need it the most.”

Deep down, do you believe that He is your God? That all you need, He is?