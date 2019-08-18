“Rooted” With Billy Huddleston

Written by scoopsnews on August 18, 2019 – 11:48 am -

As I travel, many people have come up to me and said, “Billy, I remember the revival when…” and describe a wondrous work that God did in the past. Sometimes, the conversation will end with, “Oh Billy, I believe that God will do something like that again one day. Maybe my grandchildren will see it.”

When I was doing my study on Psalm 63, I found something interesting about verse two that made me wonder, is the next big thing really far off in the future? Or, can it be felt now, in today’s time? Let’s read together…

The King James Version says, “To see thy power and thy glory, so as I have seen thee in the sanctuary.”

This verse speaks of the same thing we long for in our day and time – a fresh word from heaven. But, did you know that translators word this verse differently throughout their translations? That means that you might read it in the NIV and the verse is all in the past tense… “I have seen you in the sanctuary and beheld your power and your glory.” Then, you might turn to the ESV and see the verse in the present tense… “So I have looked upon you in the sanctuary, beholding your power and glory.” Or, you might come across the Good News Translation and find this verse in the future tense… “Let me see you in the sanctuary; let me see how mighty and glorious you are.”

What is one to do with such a dilemma?

While it might seem complicated, it’s actually pretty simple. You see, Jesus is the same yesterday, today and forever – that means every translator got it right. God has worked in the past, He is working right now and He will continue to show His power in the future. The question is, are we longing to see Him work in such a way? Is He our one consuming desire?

If a group of people consistently seek God’s face and desire to see Him move in their church and communities…there is

no telling what kind of revival will break out. When God’s children seek Him, He will do it again!

