Rooted With Billy Huddleston

Excitement of the Miracle

“But that you may know that the Son of Man has power on earth

to forgive sins”—He said to the paralytic, . . . “ (Mark 2:10)

Can you imagine the excitement of the four burden–bearers at this point? This is exactly why they brought their “burden” here. Their journey wasn’t motivated by the concern for this man’s sin. They brought the paralytic to Jesus for his physical paralysis to be dealt with. First, Jesus would deal with the spiritual.

Now it was going to happen. They’re around the hole they had uncovered in the roof. They’re dirty, bleeding, tired. But now their efforts would pay off. Jesus was about to lift this burden. Imagine their anticipation as they begin to cheer Him on: “Yes! That’s why we brought him here! Make him walk, make him walk!”

Jesus focuses upon the man on the mat and continues:

“I say to you, arise, take up your bed, and go to your house”

(Mark 2:11).

The entire crowd is engaged in the moment. Every eye is transfixed on the lifeless form that had been lowered through the roof. Suddenly— fingers that were motionless start to twitch.

Crooked, bent legs begin to straighten.

Twisted, limp arms gather strength.

The picture mesmerizes the crowd as the new arms push up from the floor so he can try out his new legs. As he stands, he doesn’t stumble once! As he stretches, squares his shoulders and lifts his head, we notice that he stands as tall as anyone in the house. He looks over at the mat where he had been enslaved with the sentence he had lived with for so long.

He’s going to claim that baggage. He leans over. There’s a gasp as everyone sees—without stumbling—he bends over and grabs the mat. As he throws it over his shoulder, the entire crowd in the house parts. Yes, the same crowd who wouldn’t let him in, now has no choice but to make room for the walking miracle.

“Immediately he arose, took up the bed, and went out

in the presence of them all. . . . (Mark 2:12).

​He’s walking out!

​In full view of everyone.

​This is not the same man.

​Well, it is the same man.

​Only, Jesus has transformed his life.

​Jesus has restored this masterpiece!

​Can you imagine being there? How would you have responded? Let’s look at their response:

“. . . so that all were amazed and glorified God, saying,

“We never saw anything like this!” (Mark 2:12)

Their jaws are on the ground. With their very eyes they had seen it. A man lowered through the roof walked out in full view. Amazing. Stunning. Incredible. They’re asking, “What in the world did we just see?”

Let’s pause for a moment. It’s time for a question: When was the last time you left a gathering saying, “What in the world . . . ?” Not because something chaotic has happened or aspectacle occurred. But, because Jesus came upon the scene in such a real way that there was no other way to explain it. He was simply revealedand lives were changed! Don’t you long for that?

So, when was it?

Has it been recently?

Or, have you ever experienced that?

Isn’t that what we as Christians long for?

We want to see Him!

“We never saw anything like this!”

​That’s what they’re saying.

​Jesus had changed a life.

​In a very public way.

​Simply amazing.

​Now, He’s on the move. . . . again.

