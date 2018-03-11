“Rooted” With Billy Huddleston

Written by scoopsnews on March 11, 2018 – 3:06 am -

Have you ever wanted to quit?

I have.

Looking back on those times, I realize it’s always because my focus has been wrong. I’ve had my eyes on all the wrong things . . .

This week, I’d like to do something a little different. I want to share two short devotionals from Psalm 73. Asaph, the psalmist, is experiencing those feelings. He’s questioning. And, he finds the answer.

Maybe you’re in a difficult spot right now.

Maybe you’re wanting to quit.

Maybe you’re trying.

Read Psalm 73.

Spend some time with Asaph.

Be encouraged.

Refocus.

Made for Worship

Psalm 73:1-17

​Asaph was appointed by the king to be a worshipper (1 Chron. 6:39). This wasn’t a one-time appointment, rather it was a life-time calling (1 Chron. 16:37). And yet, even worshippers can lose heart. How do you follow when all you want to do is quit?

​Asaph’s psalm is filled with raw emotion. At first, it seems that he has lost focus and forgotten his purpose. Looking around at others has seemingly brought him to his lowest point and has caused him to question his purpose. It was a battle that almost got the best of him.

​The shift came when he made the decision not to dwell long in his questioning. Instead, he chose that he would get back to what he was called to be – a worshipper. He determined to, “enter the sanctuary of God” and his perspective changed. That decision set his focus on One who was greater than this world or anything it should offer.

​Our tendency is to become distracted. And, it’s natural to become discouraged. In those moments remember the decision that Asaph made: Don’t remain in that despair and decide to worship.

​There is no greater purpose!

Turn your eyes upon Jesus, look full in His wonderful face

And the things of earth will grow strangely dim,

in the light of His mercy and grace

“Turn Your Eyes Upon Jesus”

Words by Helen H. Lemel

