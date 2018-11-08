Rowland Promotions Presents The 8th Annual Freemans Christmas Banquet

Written by scoopsnews on November 8, 2018 – 11:12 am -

A note from Robert Rowland:

Rowland Promotions will present The 8th Annual Freemans Christmas Banquet on Friday, December 7th at 6:00pm at the First Baptist Church Activity Center in downtown Judsonia, Arkansas. Tickets are $15 each or 2 for $25 for the full dinner and concert. We will be collecting can goods and toys for local families in need once again. For tickets and information call or text Robert Rowland at 501-388-6828. You can also mail your ticket request to Robert Rowland PO Box 251 Judsonia, AR 72081. We accept cash, checks, credit/debit cards, and PayPal. Tickets MUST be purchased in advance by December 3rd! You can also purchase tickets at www.the-freemans.com/appearances. We look forward to another great year!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest



Related