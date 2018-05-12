Ryan Stutzman passes away

Written by Staff on May 12, 2018 – 3:43 pm -

We are sorry to hear about the passing of Ryan Stutzman. His wife, Heather, posted the following earlier today on her Facebook page:

“My amazing man is finally at rest. He left me just after midnight this morning, Saturday, May 12, 2018. Such a strong man who fought to protect me with every ounce of his being. I was lying right beside him, holding his hand, and whispered “I love you” with each last breath he took. So thankful to be alone by his side, just the two of us, for those last moments. He never really realized how many lives he touched, or how loved he truly was. I don’t know why he chose me. I just know I am thankful that I had 29 years by his side to witness his fierce love…so glad I married my best friend. So many emotions right now… Many decisions yet to make… A promise to keep…that we would be ok and that we would

make him proud. No words to express the magnitude of my love or the void in my heart…”

We express our deepest sympathies to Heather Stutzman, their children and all of their family and friends as they grieve. We are praying for you.

If you wish to support the family of Ryan Stutzman, check out the following Go Fund Me account:

https://www.gofundme.com/ryanstutzman

Our prayers are with the Stutzman family.

