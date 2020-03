Written by scoopsnews on March 29, 2020 – 1:44 pm -

Please pray for the family of Joe Diffie.

GRAMMY®-winning country music legend Joe Diffie passed away today, Sunday, March 29 from complications of coronavirus (COVID-19). His family requests privacy at this time.

(Joe Diffie Facebook Page)

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest



Related

Comments Off on Sad News…. Please Pray For The Family

Tags: Joe Diffie Posted in announcements