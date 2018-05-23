Sail away with Rob Patz

Written by Staff on May 23, 2018 – 2:30 pm -

May 2018 SGNScoops Magazine Publisher’s Point by Rob Patz

Welcome to the month of May. I hope that you have had a fantastic spring to this point, and if you are a mother, I want to wish you a happy Mother’s Day, as I want to wish my mom a wonderful, blessed day as well.

My mom has always taught me that ‘nothing works unless you do.’ She also says a statement that I have taken to heart, which is: If you don’t act on your faith, God cannot move in your circumstance. Stop and think of that for minute. If you don’t take steps of faith, God cannot move.

Put it this way: If you were a captain of a sailboat and you wanted to sail across the inlet, you wouldn’t just untie your boat from the pier and sit there and hope that your boat will cross the inlet. The truth of the matter is, the captain has to have faith that with his action of unfurling the sail, the wind will carry him across. So if we look at our faith that way, it’s great to say we have faith, but if we don’t unfurl the sail of our faith, God cannot move us in the direction that we need to go.

I have to be honest with you. I thought by this point in my life, I would have everything handled. I would be able to tell you exactly what every detail of my life was going to be like for the next 10 years.

If you’re one of that kind of people, my hat’s off to you. But my life, which I have to say I am blessed to live, has had more turns in it and more changes than I ever could have imagined. I am so fortunate to realize that God is writing my history each day. Sometimes my story is much different then I would have imagined it to be, but every day I get up excited, realizing that my new story is even better than what I could have imagined.

I know many of us struggle with finding out where God wants us, or where he’s leading us. Many of us have watched relationships disintegrate, or jobs disappear, and we sit there wondering what the future holds. Now I’ll tell you this: If your life is the sailboat and you are the captain, it is time for you to untie your boat from the pier, unfurl your sail, and let God breathe into your situation. So many of us are worried to really, truly, pray God‘s will for our life, when in reality, if we do that, God will set us on the course to the other side of the inlet.

Hey, I want to make this your special invitation to join me for Creekside 2018 in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. This year, I am coming expecting a blessing, as we have C.T. Townsend preaching for us.

Also, if you would like to subscribe to the print newspaper that we put out each month, you can contact me, and I can help you with your subscription. rob@sgnscoops.com

Until next month, this is the Publisher’s Point.

READ The latest PDF Version Of SGNScoops Magazine here.

Download The latest PDF Version Of SGNScoops Magazine HERE

Find SGNScoops Magazine On Facebook HERE

Listen Online To The Best In Todays Gospel Music HERE

