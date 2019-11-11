Saluting all Veterans on Veterans Day

Written by Staff on November 11, 2019 – 9:34 am -

Today on SGNScoops, we take a moment to salute all of the Veterans that have given of their lives for our freedom. We salute those who have left and never returned, those who have left and have returned differently, and those who have stayed on this land but live to protect our freedom.

This day is recognized in America as Veterans Day, and in Canada as Remembrance Day. Across both countries we honour those Veterans who have joined in the battle to give us peace.

The history of Veterans Day in America:

1919 – November 11: President Wilson proclaims the first Armistice Day with the following words: “To us in America, the reflections of armistice Day will be filled with solemn pride in the heroism of those who died in the country’s service and with gratitude for the victory, both because of the thing from which it has freed us and because of the opportunity it has given America to show her sympathy with peace and justice in the councils of the nations…” The name was later changed to Veterans Day.

The original concept for the celebration was for the suspension of business for a two minute period beginning at 11 A.M., with the day also marked by parades and public meetings.

Join us here at SGNScoops today as we reflect and remember, and give thanks.

We are thankful for all of those who died for our freedom. We are also thankful for Jesus who died for our ultimate freedom and eternal life. Enjoy this song as performed by the Triumphant Quartet, “Somebody Died For Me.”

