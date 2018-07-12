Sandi Patty celebrates a special day

Written by Staff on July 12, 2018 – 7:08 am -

Happy 62nd birthday Sandi Patty! As her Farewell Tour winds down, Sandi Patty will soon be on her Alaskan cruise with many of her fans and friends.

We have all enjoyed her voice and her witness for God for many years. She and her husband Don reside in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. They have eight children.

Happy birthday Sandi Patty from all of us at SGNScoops. We will miss you on the stages across the country but know your voice will echo on long after your retirement .

Be sure to visit her website here and her Facebook page here.

About Sandi Patty:

As one of the most highly acclaimed performers of our time with five Grammy® awards, four Billboard Music Awards, three platinum records, five gold records, and eleven million units sold, Sandi Patty is simply known as The Voice.

