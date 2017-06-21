Sandi Patty Releases LIVE Farewell Recording

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on June 21, 2017 – 11:14 pm -

NASHVILLE, Tenn. —Five-time GRAMMY® Award winner and 40-time GMA DOVE Award winner Sandi Patty recently embarked on her farewell tour on the heels of a career that has spanned over 40 years and inspired countless fans and fellow musicians.

Gaither Music Group is pleased to release a new CD and DVD recording of that LIVE concert. Forever Grateful: Live from the Farewell Tour, which will hit shelves this Friday, June 16th, captures many of Patty’s most awarded hits and classic gospel songs including “Love in Any Language,” “We Shall Behold Him,” “Via Dolorosa,” “The Old Rugged Cross,” “It Is Well with My Soul,” “How Great Thou Art” and medleys of hits such as “How Majestic Is Your Name,” “Let There Be Praise,” “Another Time, Another Place,” “I’ve Just Seen Jesus,” “More Than Wonderful” and more.

“It is hard to believe that after several years of planning and looking forward to The Forever Grateful Tour, it is all over,” stated Patty, the most awarded female vocalist in contemporary Christian music history. “Now, I find myself thinking of something new every day that took place during the tour–the stories we were privileged to hear about a certain song being integral in one’s particular season of life…the songs that we got to ‘dust off’ from the old days and have my kids think, ‘Wow, Mom, that’s a cool song.’

“In 20 or so years, I want my grandkids to know what was important to me…that sharing about God’s faithfulness through music was an honor and a privilege. This year I received one question time and time again—‘How do you want to be remembered?’ My answer will forever be the same—I am a woman who loves her Lord fiercely. I am a woman who loves her family passionately. And when I got a chance…I sang about it!”

That voice garnered four Billboard Music Awards, three platinum records, five gold records and 11 million units sold. The Gospel Music Hall of Fame member, simply known to many as The Voice, delivered her final farewell program in over 90 markets.

Filmed at Bellevue Baptist Church in Memphis, Tennessee, Forever Grateful: Live from the Farewell Tour will be airing on DISH TV, DirecTV, GaitherTV, PBS, TBN, RFD-TV, FamilyNet, CTN, GMC, GMTN, Guardian, Liberty, TCT and TLN. It will air in Canada on Vision TV, CTS, The Miracle Channel and Hope TV.

Capitol Christian Distribution and Universal Music, is available throughout general market stores and the Christian marketplace in addition to online retailers including iTunes, Amazon and www.gaither.com.

