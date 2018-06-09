Saturday Morning Music- Jerry Goff and The Singing Goff’s at Creekside

Written by scoopsnews on June 9, 2018 – 7:20 am -

Creekside Gospel Music Convention is a convention like no other and it’s just around the corner. At Creekside, “we are family” and the atmosphere proves just that. Have you made plans to be there this year?

Lots of friendships made, reuniting with old friends, and “moments” like this one right here from a few years back.

Dr.Jerry Goff, Tank Tackett, and Bill Dykes reunite as Jerry Goff and The Singing Goff’s

Watch this:

