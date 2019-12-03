Saturday Night Live Star, Victoria Jackson to appear locally on the Smoky Mountain Gospel Jubilee!

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on December 3, 2019 – 1:08 pm -

For the past eight years, Gospel Music Recording Artist, JP Miller has hosted the Smoky Mountain Gospel Jubilee. The show is live on Praise 96.3FM radio and taped for television that airs four times a week both locally and regionally. Miller invites guests and gospel music industry friends to appear on the program in front of a live audience at Ogle Furniture Outlet on Dolly Parton Parkway in Sevierville.

Many local and national artists have appeared on the show such as Lu Lu Roman, Triumphant Quartet, The Kingdom Heirs, and Michael Combs. Artists perform songs and are interviewed by JP. Fans enjoy the show sitting in recliners in the furniture store. The most comfortable seats in town!

This Monday, December 9, 2019 is a rare treat! SNL Alumni, Victoria Jackson will appear on the show! Victoria and JP Miller met while hosting an awards show at the Grand Ol Opry in Nashville two years ago. They quickly became friends as they discussed their faith and their passion to share Christ during their careers. When Victoria had an opening in her schedule, she agreed to appear on the show.

Born in 1959, Victoria Jackson grew up in a Bible-believing, piano-playing, TV-free home in Miami. Her father coached gymnastics so she competed from age 5-18. Her gymnastic skill led to a college scholarship to Furman University, where she was cast in her first play and was bitten by the acting bug.

When Johnny Crawford (The Rifleman) met her at a Birmingham summer stock production, he bought her a one-way ticket to Hollywood to be in his night club act. For two years, she held odd jobs in the show-biz capital — as a cigarette girl, waitress, and typist — until Johnny Carson noticed her stand-up routine and put her on The Tonight Show… twenty times. After that, she starred in many movies and TV shows, most notably six seasons on Saturday Night Live.

Jackson was reunited with and married her high school sweetheart, helicopter pilot Paul Wessel in 1992 and when he retired in 2013 from the Miami Dade Police Department, they moved to Nashville to be near their daughters and grandchildren. Jackson still appears in occasional films, does stand-up comedy, sings her original ukulele songs around town and currently plays Eric Estrada’s wife in the new Pureflix sitcom “Malibu Dan Family Man.” (Release January, 2018.)

The public is invited to attend this special program of the Smoky Mountain Gospel Jubilee. Ogle Furniture Outlet is located at 1063 Dolly Parton Parkway in Sevierville. The show starts at 6pm. For more information, visit: www. smokymountaingospeljubilee.com or https://www.facebook.com/ smokymtngospeljubilee/

